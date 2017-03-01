Two more T20Is added on to Pakistan t...

Two more T20Is added on to Pakistan tour of West Indies

Pakistan's tour of West Indies has been extended by two T20Is with a total of four now scheduled between Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago to kick off the start of Pakistan's seven-week tour of the Caribbean. The additional fixtures have also caused a shift in dates for the first of the originally scheduled pair of T20Is.

