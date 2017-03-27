Ttuta marches for principala s removalMar. 27, 2017, 8:38 PM Ast

Ttuta marches for principala s remova...

Ttuta marches for principala s removalMar. 27, 2017, 8:38 PM

Read more: Trinadad Express

PROTEST AT MINISTRY: TTUTA members display placards yesterday outside the Ministry of Education on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, calling for the minister to take action against Ste Madeleine Secondary School principal Joy Arjoonsingh. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association president Lynsley Doodhai yesterday called on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to make a recommendation to the Teaching Service Commission to remove the embattled principal.

Chicago, IL

