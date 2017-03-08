TSTT, Massy team up*Mar. 8, 2017, 1:5...

TSTT, Massy team up*Mar. 8, 2017, 1:58 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

THE country's largest telecommunications provider, Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago Limited , has signed a deal with the country's newest, Massy Communications, that would have the two share infrastructure and save foreign exchange. This was confirmed by TSTT chairman Emile Elias in a February 21 telephone interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC