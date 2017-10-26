Trinidad looks downstream to revive aluminium project

The Trinidad & Tobago government, led by Dr Keith Rowley, says it is "actively pursuing" a key aspect of the original aluminium smelter plant project that was shut down by the former administration seven years ago. Finance Minister Colm Imbert told legislators that the Rowley administration would be reviving the plan but this time, instead of a smelter, the proposed Alutech plant would be used to produce "high-quality aluminium downstream products, including pressed aluminium coils, billets and wheel rims".

