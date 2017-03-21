Trinidad gov't to tap Stabilisation Fund again for budget support
The Trinidad and Tobago government has hinted at the possibility of drawing down more money from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund even as opposition legislators questioned the Rowley administration's management of the country's finances. In a statement, the Ministry of Finance confirmed that the Cabinet approved a US$251 million drawdown from the HSF to "be used for the financing of the 2017 budget, in particular, the development programme also known as the Public Sector Investment Programme ".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
