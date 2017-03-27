Three cops to go on trial
THREE police officers including president of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales as well as former TV6's crime show co-host Insp Roger Alexader will face trial for separate offences when they next appear in court in May. Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar yesterday set May 2, as the date when the trials against the officers will begin before her at Port of Spain's Magistrates' Court. Seales is charged with making a seditious statement in June 2015 on TV6's Morning Edition programme.
