The international rating agencies and...

The international rating agencies and the outlook for T&T*Mar. 22, 2017, 1:30 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Part I What really are the implications of the country ratings for Trinidad and Tobago in the recently published report from ratings agencies Standard and Poor's and Moody's? Some have expressed concern about whether the country is in for another downgrade. Within our current economic context, this has become a major concern, especially, after the recent downgrades of both Barbados and The Bahamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,731,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC