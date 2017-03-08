The Express celebrates Akeem's achievements
Akeem Stewart, left, receives his Express Individual of the Year Award 2016 from Express general manager Douglas Wilson during an award ceremony at Kapok Hotel, Maraval, on Friday. Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY AKEEM STEWART, Trinidad and Tobago's gold medallist at last year's Paralympic Games in Rio, Brazil was on Friday presented with the Express Individual of the Year Award for 2016.
