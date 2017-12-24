Teach men how to treat women

5 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

PEOPLE'S National Movement lady vice chairman Camille Robinson-Regis says this country is a leader when it comes to gender equality but in terms of violence against women men need to be educated on how to treat women. She made the comment yesterday while speaking to the media at the PNM Women's League prayer and worship event 'When Women Pray' held at Balisier House, Port-of- Spain.

Chicago, IL

