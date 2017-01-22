T&Tec crew finds decomposing bodyMar. 24, 2017, 1:22 PM Ast
Police said was found by officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Services Commission T&TEC who were at work near San Salvador Estate. A report was made to the police and officers of the Gran Couva Police Station, Homicide Division Region III and Crime Scene investigators have responded.
