T&T needs to act now*Mar. 8, 2017, 1:40 Am Ast

United States-based energy analysts have been warning the new Donald J Trump administration in Washington not to tamper with the gas trade between the US and Mexico which has the potential to provide the former with a booming energy market south of the border. US gas exports to Mexico have doubled since 2009, growing at an average annual rate of 26 per cent over the last five years, as Mexico relentlessly switches from oil-fired electricity generation to the gas-fired variety .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.