T&T Govt pays tribute to Preval*

The Government has sent its condolences to the government and people of Haiti on the passing of former president Rene Preval. "The Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago extend sincere condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Haiti and the family of Mr Rene Preval, former president of Republic of Haiti, on the occasion of his sudden passing," the Ministry of Foreign and Cari com Affairs said in a news release yesterday.

