T&T Govt pays tribute to Preval*
The Government has sent its condolences to the government and people of Haiti on the passing of former president Rene Preval. "The Government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago extend sincere condolences to the government and people of the Republic of Haiti and the family of Mr Rene Preval, former president of Republic of Haiti, on the occasion of his sudden passing," the Ministry of Foreign and Cari com Affairs said in a news release yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC