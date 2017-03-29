STX to outfit US national field hocke...

STX to outfit US national field hockey teams

7 hrs ago

STX will provide USA Field Hockey with its uniforms through the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The Baltimore-based company, known for its lacrosse apparel, has already begun outfitting the men's team, starting with this week's FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in Trinidad & Tobago.

Chicago, IL

