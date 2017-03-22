"Sours" charged with murdering man buried 20 feet deep

A second man has been charged with the murder of Donald Javel Pierre, whose remains had to be exhumed from a gravel pit, at Pine Road, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, one year ago. David Boodoo, aka Sours, a 27-year-old farmer of Rampersad Trace, Vega de Oropouche, is now charged with Ricardo James, aka Doodie, with killing Pierre who was reported missing on January 20, 2016.

