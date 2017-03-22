"Sours" charged with murdering man bu...

"Sours" charged with murdering man buried 20 feet deep

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

A second man has been charged with the murder of Donald Javel Pierre, whose remains had to be exhumed from a gravel pit, at Pine Road, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, one year ago. David Boodoo, aka Sours, a 27-year-old farmer of Rampersad Trace, Vega de Oropouche, is now charged with Ricardo James, aka Doodie, with killing Pierre who was reported missing on January 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC