Soldier found shot, at Camp Cumuto

16 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Trinidad and Tobago Regiment is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a soldier who was found in his quarters at Camp Cumuto earlier today. He is at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex having been first stabilised at the Arima Health Facility, according to a statement issued by the Regiment.

