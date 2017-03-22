Sky will fall in if nothing done
BUSINESS HEADS: Gabriel Faria, left, chief executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce, speaks with Mario Siman, centre, chairman and CEO, Unicomer Group, and Ronald Hinds, new president of the chamber, during the business group's luncheon yesterday at the Hilton Trinidad. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY NEWLY-elected president of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Ronald Hinds believes the country is facing not only an economic crisis, but a political and social crisis that is manifested through worsening crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC