Sending a message through fashion
Former Miss Trinidad and Tobago/World 2012 Athaliah Samuel took to the international stage during New York Fashion Week in the US at the SMGLOBAL CATWALK fashion show on February 17, in a courageous move to help bring awareness to the increased violence towards women in her homeland of Trinidad and Tobago. Sporting a T-shirt that states "Live Life Love Life - Stop The Violence Against Women", she walked down the runway to end the presentation of the collection with both CEO and founder of LIVE LIFE LOVE LIFE Steiner Woodruffe and co-CEO Dara Cunningham-Hutchinson, who are siblings and fellow Trinidadians based in the US.
