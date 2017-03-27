Sahadeo in the running for Ceo position at HDCMar. 30, 2017, 9:36 PM Ast
Former government minister Christine Sahadeo has applied for and is being considered for the position of chief executive officer of the Housing Development Corporation , sources said yesterday. Sahadeo, who was appointed as chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago under the current People's National Movement administration, resigned from PATT on February 22, 2017 amidst controversy.
