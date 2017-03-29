Sabotage link in CT scanner fiasco
The issue was raised by committee chairman Dr Bhoe Tewarie during examination of the report of the Auditor General on the Health Ministry for 2014 and 2015. It was reported that due to unavailability of scanning services at the San Fernando General Hospital, Sangre Grande Hospital and Port-of-Spain General Hospital, only emergency cases were being handled at the already overwhelmed Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
