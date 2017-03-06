Rowley: Yes, I know Us lobbyist a very wella Mar. 6, 2017, 8:56 PM Ast

Rowley: Yes, I know Us lobbyist a ver...

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday admitted he knew the head of the United States lobbyist firm THE GROUP, hired by the Government, "very well". Asked by Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal whether Arthur R Collins, the principle of THE GROUP, worked for the People's National Movement in the build-up to the 2015 general election, Rowley said: "I am aware that a lot of people worked for the PNM, but I am not aware that Arthur Collins worked for the PNM.

