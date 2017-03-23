Rowley: Govt not raiding Heritage and Stabilisation Fund
PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley says Government is not 'raiding' the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund but is instead managing the economic affairs of the nation. He made the statement during a public meeting at the San Fernando City Hall Auditorium, Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Tuesday night.
