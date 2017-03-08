Rowley accuses Opposition of creating a fake newsa

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley is accusing the Opposition of creating "fake news" and misleading the public with regard to the hiring of a Washington lobbyist and lobbying firm to represent this country's interest in the United States. In a letter to the editor , Rowley said of creating such fake news, the Opposition should instead join with the Government and focus on improving and expanding our relationship "with our most important trading and national security partner, the United States."

