Rough Sea warning

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Services stated that buoy data indicated that sea conditions being experienced around Trinidad and Tobago were currently moderate to rough, with wave heights reaching 2.5 to 3.0 metres in open waters and up to 1.0 metre in sheltered areas. "These above normal marine conditions are attributed to the relatively strong winds in the lower levels o the atmosphere, which are currently agitating the surface of the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea," a release stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.