Rescued iguanas die before court caseMar. 27, 2017, 3:44 PM Ast
THE CASE against an ex-soldier who was allegedly caught with five iguanas during a closed hunting season was heard on Friday and postponed to next month. The, 43-year-old defendant of Oropouche Road, Sangre Grande, was charged with the offence of hunting outside of the specified hunting season.
