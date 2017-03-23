Reopen the Piarco Airport Lotto booth...

Reopen the Piarco Airport Lotto booth, judge ordersMar. 23, 2017, 11:33 Am Ast

THE HIGH COURT has ordered that the Lotto booth at the Piarco International Airport will be allowed to re-opened over the next seven days. Justice Frank Seepersad has ruled that the Airport Authority of Trinidad and Tobago allow Shaffie Mohammed to reopen, manage and operate the lotto booth and lotto machine pending the hearing and determination of his claim.

Chicago, IL

