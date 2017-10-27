Range Resources introduces RRDSL*Mar. 29, 2017, 4:43 Am Ast

Range Resources introduces RRDSL*Mar....

Range Resources introduces RRDSL*Mar. 29, 2017

YOU normally hear of oilfield services companies coming into Trinidad and Tobago to undertake work for upstream operators, both local and foreign. But what about the other way around - locally-established service firms exporting their expertise to other countries with an active energy sector? Such is the case with Range Resources Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary, Range Resources Drilling Services Ltd .

Chicago, IL

