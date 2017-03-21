Proudly celebrating the Indian diaspora *Mar. 20, 2017, 10:0 PM Ast

Proudly celebrating the Indian diaspo...

*Mar. 20, 2017

THE staging of the two-day academic conference organised by the Indian Diaspora Council of the United States, in conjunction with a similarly oriented organisation based here in Trinidad and Tobago, was yet another occasion in which our heritage has been celebrated. For having the sense of our own progress as a people, to have decided to stage the event here in Trinidad and Tobago marking the milestone of 100 years since the end of Indian Indentureship is a tribute by itself.

