Preserving San Fernando's heritage

2 hrs ago

Members of the newly launched San Fernando Heritage Trust-the group set up to promote the preservation of San Fernando's historic sites with a view to generating income for the city-have great motivation to succeed, to do even better than the 16-year-old National Trust: Protection of the city's built heritage was one of Angelo Bissessarsingh's biggest desires. Bissessarsingh, a history enthusiast who established the popular Facebook page Angelo Bissessarsingh's Virtual Museum of Trinidad & Tobago, died last month at the age of 34 from pancreatic cancer.

Chicago, IL

