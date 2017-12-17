Poor Ash Wednesday attendance at schools once again
THE Ministry of Education has opened for discussion, among other recommendations, the issue of not having school at the primary and secondary levels during the week of Carnival due to poor turnout by students according to Chief Education Officer Harilal Seecharan. Students' average attendance at the secondary level was 18.28 percent this year compared with 22.8 percent last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC