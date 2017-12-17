Poor Ash Wednesday attendance at scho...

Poor Ash Wednesday attendance at schools once again

THE Ministry of Education has opened for discussion, among other recommendations, the issue of not having school at the primary and secondary levels during the week of Carnival due to poor turnout by students according to Chief Education Officer Harilal Seecharan. Students' average attendance at the secondary level was 18.28 percent this year compared with 22.8 percent last year.

