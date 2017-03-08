not a Pop Show*

not a Pop Show*

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

The action and excitement of Carnival 2017 is only just beginning to fade into memory, but the local entertainment scene remains buzzing with creative activities, concerts, networking events and festivals lined up throughout the second quarter of the year. One such upcoming event will commemorate over a decade of success in showcasing the many talented jazz musicians of Trinidad and Tobago and indeed, the wider Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC