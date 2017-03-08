not a Pop Show*
The action and excitement of Carnival 2017 is only just beginning to fade into memory, but the local entertainment scene remains buzzing with creative activities, concerts, networking events and festivals lined up throughout the second quarter of the year. One such upcoming event will commemorate over a decade of success in showcasing the many talented jazz musicians of Trinidad and Tobago and indeed, the wider Caribbean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
