No Apology

One week after winning his ninth National Calypso Monarch title, Dr Hollis 'Chalkdust' Liverpool yesterday stood firm by his controversial composition, Learn From Arithmetic, even in the face of mounting distaste for the song in some quarters. In fact, Liverpool, unfazed by fresh criticisms about the selection, stressed he had no intention of apologising to the Hindu community or his detractors in other spheres of national life.
