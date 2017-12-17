NGC chairman: Gas problem for Methano...

NGC chairman: Gas problem for Methanol plantsMar. 7, 2017, 9:54 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

NATIONAL Gas Company chairman Mark Loquan was yesterday reserved in addressing the closure of two Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd plants at the weekend, maintaining NGC's position that this country's shortfall of natural gas can only be solved by continuing to focus on negotiations with upstream sources. Loquan commented on the closure of two of MHTL's five plants following the launch yesterday of NGC's newest energy map of Trinidad and Tobago at the Radisson Hotel on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,060 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC