Newcomer sweeps TSTT 2017 calypso competitionMar. 2, 2017, 6:57 PM Ast

Jezreel Jones, CSR in TSTT's Microbusiness department, delivers a riveting performance of his original composition, 'Trouble Shoot' to win four awards and capture the title of TSTT Employee Calypso Monarch 2017. The winners, and all the other contestants who participated in the 2017 TSTT Employee Calypso Competition, are flanked by company executives at the 35th edition of the annual competition.

