Natuc praises Govt, Opposition on passing FATCAFeb. 28, 2017, 9:41 PM Ast

The National Trade Union Centre has commended the Government and the Opposition on passing the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act legislation last Thursday. "The passage of the bill has confirmed to the people of Trinidad and Tobago that when members of Parliament put their collective wisdom together, show respect for each other, respect each other's right to have contradictory views and when egos and personalities are taken out of the debate, a workable solution to any problem is attainable," Natuc said in a statement over the weekend.

