Mt Hope alone serving T&T

In light of the unavailability of the scanning service at the San Fernando General Hospital, Sangre Grande Hospital and Port-of-Spain General Hospital, only emergency cases will now be facilitated at the already overwhelmed Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday gave the assurance the non-working scanners should not cause a crisis in the healthcare system, but admitted that patients seeking the service would face a bit of inconvenience.

