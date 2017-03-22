MPs saddened by Uk terror attackMar. 22, 2017, 10:51 PM Ast

MPs saddened by Uk terror attackMar. ...

MPs saddened by Uk terror attackMar. 22, 2017

Trinidad and Tobago has to be constantly vigilant. This was the view of MPs yesterday as they expressed their concern and condolences in the wake of the terrorist attack at Westminster, London, in which four people died and 20 were injured.

Chicago, IL

