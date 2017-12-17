Missing man buried 20 feet deep: Labourer charged with murder

A 25-year-old labourer appeared before the Sangre Grande 1st Magistrate's Court today charged with the murder of a man, whose remains had to be exhumed from a gravel pit, at Pine Road, Vega de Oropouche, Sangre Grande, one year ago. Ricardo James, also known as Doodie, appeared before Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne, charged with the murder of Donald Javel Pierre, who had been reported missing on January 20th, 2016.

