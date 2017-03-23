Miller's five-for spins Jamaica to big win

Nikita Miller's five-wicket haul in the second innings, and match haul of 9 for 84 , bowled Jamaica to an 87-run win over Trinidad & Tobago at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain and move to second place . In a low scoring match that had only four half-centuries, Jamaica made identical scores of 201 in both innings.

