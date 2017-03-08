Media must be accurate, balanced

Media must be accurate, balanced

4 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

NOTING that social media platforms are 'everywhere' and continues to be a source of information , legendary Trini-born newscaster Sir Trevor McDonald yesterday urged journalists to produce accurate, well-balanced news reports to counter online misinformation . Speaking after a visit to his alma mater, Naparima Boys College in San Fernando, Sir Trevor dismissed the phenomenon of 'fake news' which is also perpetuated by social media platforms, saying this makes the job of media professionals increasingly difficult.

Chicago, IL

