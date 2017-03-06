Marshall Center Alumni Spark Policy C...

Marshall Center Alumni Spark Policy Change, Big Criminal Busts

A friendship that began in April at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies here led to a half-million dollars being seized and several criminals arrested in the first and second stand-alone money-laundering busts in Trinidad and Tobago in November.

