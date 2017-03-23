Man with 3 names charged with murderi...

Man with 3 names charged with murdering granny

Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

Accused killer Derek John, who also goes by the names Kevin Evangelist and Abdul Malick, appeared in the Arima Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with murdering American citizen, 72-year-old grandmother Cynthia Matthews. Matthews, also a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, was found dead at home at Circular Road, Arima on January 28. She had been stabbed to death.

