Man with 3 names charged with murdering granny
Accused killer Derek John, who also goes by the names Kevin Evangelist and Abdul Malick, appeared in the Arima Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with murdering American citizen, 72-year-old grandmother Cynthia Matthews. Matthews, also a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, was found dead at home at Circular Road, Arima on January 28. She had been stabbed to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC