Long live the washing machine Mar. 9, 2017, 7:9 PM Ast

In Trinidad and Tobago public policy is crafted according to three key strategic guidelines: which number played in Play Whe, what your horoscope prediction is and, if you're Finance Minister Colm Imbert, whether or not an angry mob will burn down Port of Spain. But the late Swedish statistician Hans Rosling, who passed away last February, believed in another way in shaping policy and viewing our world.
