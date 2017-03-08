Lobbying for womenMar. 10, 2017, 9:3 ...

Lobbying for womenMar. 10, 2017, 9:3 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Even as the world celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday, consternation gripped Trinidad and Tobago with news that the Government had paid an American lobby organisation approximately $16 million, allegedly to market this country internationally and improve its reputation abroad. The organisation has been identified as the Direct Communications Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,537 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC