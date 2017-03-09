Life in Leggings women's march
In celebration of International Women's Day which was celebrated globally yesterday, Life in Leggings TT will be hosting a Solidarity March and Rally for Women's Rights at the Hollows, Queen's Park Savannah on Saturday from 3 pm to 7 pm. This event has been organised by a coalition of NGOs, CSOs and other organisations and individuals, namely the Institute for Gender & Development Studies UWI St Augustine, Womantra, I Am One, Conflict Women Ltd, Firecircle!, Winad, Cafra T&T, The 2 Cents Movement, Say Something T&T, Caiso: Sex & Gender Justice, The Amalgamated Workers Union, Women Everywhere, the Network of NGOs of Trinidad & Tobago, and the Organisation for Abused and Battered Individuals.
