Letter: Why does Trinidad and Tobago need a million-dollar lobbyist in Washington?

3 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: In 2005, what was the rationale of the Manning-led administration issuing a $7.5 million contract to Ainsley Gill and Associates to "lobby the Bush administration on Trinidad and Tobago's behalf"? This company had no lobbying track record and the Trinidad Guardian of December 30, 2004, reported that, on its website, Ainsley Gill and Associates named two of its clients as the government of St Lucia and bpTT. But the Guardian also reported bpTT denied ever contracting Ainsley Gill and Associates to do any work.

Chicago, IL

