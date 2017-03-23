Letter: Trinidad PM throws his party'...

Letter: Trinidad PM throws his party's aging youth officer under the bus

Dear Sir: In a puerile attempt to throw his party's 60-year-old youth officer under the bus, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley chastised Fitzgerald Hinds, minister of public utilities, for not responding to a text Rowley sent to him at 2.15 in the morning. Rowley did this week whilst speaking at the PNM's public meeting in San Fernando on Tuesday night.

