Letter: FFOS calls for 'state of emergency' on the Gulf of Paria fisheries

Dear Sir: If the government says the fish from the Gulf of Paria are safe to eat then why is there continuous death of marine species from Mosquito Creek to Point Fortin? The two dolphins found dead on Thursday 30th March in the heart of La Brea bring the total number of dead dolphins since the December 17, 2013, oil spills to over 20. Let us deduce from some of the facts, and consider the following: 1. No dolphins/fishes or birds have been dying anywhere on the north, east or south coasts of Trinidad or anywhere else in Gulf of Paria except from Mosquito Creek to Point Fortin. 2. The area from Mosquito Creek to Point Fortin was heavily impacted by the 2013 oil spills .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.