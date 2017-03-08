Lack of data hindering research, says HoseinMar. 8, 2017, 9:47 PM Ast

Lack of data hindering research, says...

Lack of data hindering research, says Hosein

20 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Forum on women: Dr Gabrielle Hosein, second right, head of the Institute for Gender and Development Studies, The University of the West Indies , chats with, from left, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ansley Garrick; Prof Gerard Hutchinson, head of Clinical Medical Sciences, The UWI; Sherna Alexander, founder and executive director, Organisation for Abused and Battered Women; and Prof Patrick Watson, director, Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies at yesterday's forum, "The Safety, Health and Empowerment of Women in Trinidad and Tobago" at The UWI, St Augustine. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY Gender-blind data and lack of perpetrator data tend to hinder the research into domestic violence.

Chicago, IL

