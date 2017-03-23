Integrity Commission to publish names of public officials

The names of persons in public life who have defied the Integrity Commission of Trinidad and Tobago will be published in the daily newspapers on Friday. A release issued by the Integrity Commission stated that the publication would include the names of persons who have failed to comply with their duty to file Declarations of Income, Assets and Liabilities and Statements of Registrable Interests for the period 2012 to 2015.

