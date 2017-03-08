IMPACT Justice moving to next level with restorative practices training in Barbados
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- The Canadian government-funded project Improved Access to Justice in the Caribbean is hosting two workshops each in restorative practices and restorative justice conference facilitation in Barbados as part of its broader alternative dispute resolution programme being executed in Caribbean Community member states. IMPACT Justice is a regional justice sector reform project that is being implemented from within the Caribbean Law Institute Centre, The University of the West Indies , Cave Hill Campus.
